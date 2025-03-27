Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $199,000 Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,033. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Down 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $15.06 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -301.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

