Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $221,000 Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after acquiring an additional 307,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,355 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

