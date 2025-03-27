Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in BancFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BANF opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.69. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.03.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,480. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,350. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

