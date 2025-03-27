Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,859,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,733,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $20.48 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

