Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth $250,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Standex International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

Standex International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $167.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $154.45 and a twelve month high of $212.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average is $187.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

