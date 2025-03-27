Citigroup Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $72.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $123.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

PVH stock opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. PVH has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $141.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $6,950,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

