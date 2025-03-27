Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $116.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $656.51 million, a P/E ratio of -80.01 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.85. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,688 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $24,063,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,723 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 201,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 105,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,334.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 101,739 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

