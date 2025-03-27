Clearfield’s (CLFD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $441.91 million, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $550,087.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,608.36. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clearfield by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Clearfield by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Clearfield by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

