CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.44 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 223.75 ($2.88). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 223.75 ($2.88), with a volume of 2,887 shares changing hands.

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of £35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 243.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Zommer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £220,000 ($283,249.65). Insiders own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

