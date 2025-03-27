Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.32. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 8,786 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

