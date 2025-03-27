Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,704 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $345.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.94 and a 200-day moving average of $418.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Several research firms have commented on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

