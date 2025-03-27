Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RFG. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,827,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 581.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

RFG opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $288.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

