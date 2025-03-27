Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Down 4.1 %

ONTO opened at $133.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $4,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,139,343.48. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.