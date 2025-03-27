Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 210,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,022,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 637,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BBN stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.