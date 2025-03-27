Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 168.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTRB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 88,109 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 261,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

