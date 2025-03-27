Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,544 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 99,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RA opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 10.52%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

