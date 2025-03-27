Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,901 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 190.0% during the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

UMAR opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

