Constellation Brands (STZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2025 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $260.00.

3/14/2025 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $293.00 to $289.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2025 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

2/26/2025 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2025 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2025 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2025 – Constellation Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $293.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $245.00.

1/28/2025 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2025 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $184.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.60%.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

