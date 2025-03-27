Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,779 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 220,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 313,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 317,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $54.40.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

