Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 221.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $199.42 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.03 and a 200 day moving average of $207.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

