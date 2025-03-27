Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 524.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VNOM. Truist Financial cut their price target on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.69. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

