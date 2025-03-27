Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $3,834,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $139.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

