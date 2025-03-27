Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in InterDigital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.08, for a total value of $152,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,615,836.48. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,491.87. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,830 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital stock opened at $222.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $231.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

