Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,122 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 565.4% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $22,509,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 959,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,998,000 after acquiring an additional 349,820 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 296,663 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,899.30. This trade represents a 2.45 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $53,060.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

