Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.6 %

BWA stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

