Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,651,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,890 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This represents a 18.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,513.74. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

