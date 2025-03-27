Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

