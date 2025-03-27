Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172,664 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 12.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,130 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Insmed by 113.3% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,800,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,778,000 after purchasing an additional 102,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Insmed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 962,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the period.

Insmed stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $84.91.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,773,307.06. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,766,640. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,992,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

