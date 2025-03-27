Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MFA Financial worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 174,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFA opened at $10.81 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

