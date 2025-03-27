Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 99,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KEP opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Korea Electric Power

About Korea Electric Power

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.