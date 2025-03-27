Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

