Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 145,889 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,435. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,065 shares of company stock worth $7,660,165. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -152.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

