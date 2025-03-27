Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,629 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $57,956,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,394 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Clean Harbors by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,367,000 after buying an additional 99,591 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,525,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,503.04. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $199.45 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.54 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day moving average of $235.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.