Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,075,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,055,000 after purchasing an additional 289,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 281,052 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $12,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:R opened at $144.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

