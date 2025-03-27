Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 920.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,042.20. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $310,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,752.56. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

