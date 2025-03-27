Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after buying an additional 140,171 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,143,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 540,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,805,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

