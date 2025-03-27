Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 14.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,960. The trade was a 6.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $164.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.99 and a twelve month high of $233.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.38.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

