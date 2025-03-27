Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,798,000 after purchasing an additional 747,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $60,848,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 895,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 665,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

