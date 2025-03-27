Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 241.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE JXN opened at $87.63 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

