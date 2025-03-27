Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,933,000 after acquiring an additional 574,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 699.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 595,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,445,000 after purchasing an additional 520,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westlake by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,837,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Westlake during the third quarter valued at about $55,542,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Westlake Trading Up 0.9 %

Westlake stock opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $99.18 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

