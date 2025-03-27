Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crane NXT by 985.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk lowered Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $67.01.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

