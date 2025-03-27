Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 45.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 30.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.78.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.2 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $175.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.10 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.