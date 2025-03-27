Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Popular by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Popular Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $93.54 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.02.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,666.90. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

