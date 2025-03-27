Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DINO. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

