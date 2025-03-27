Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DTF opened at $11.23 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.