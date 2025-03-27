Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NU by 105.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NU by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after buying an additional 14,875,891 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,111,000 after buying an additional 11,613,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NU by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,008,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,495 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.