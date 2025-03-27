Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 123.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986,204 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 46.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 166.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.01 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.