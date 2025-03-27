Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,554 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Trinity Capital worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Trinity Capital by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 88,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Trinity Capital stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $70.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. Analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 99.03%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

