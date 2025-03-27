Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,190 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 53,625 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Haleon by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,104,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 93,553 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

