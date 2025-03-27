Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,800 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,841,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,192,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,712,000 after buying an additional 703,391 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $878,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,189,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,047,000 after buying an additional 257,178 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

SLF stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5876 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

